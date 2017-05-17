Labour manifesto 2017: what employers need to know
The Labour party's official manifesto has been released today and includes some of the most radical changes to employment legislation for decades. We summarise the main points for employers.
Go to section
Your browser does not allow automatic adding of bookmarks. Please press Ctrl/Command + D to add a bookmark manually.
The Labour party's official manifesto has been released today and includes some of the most radical changes to employment legislation for decades. We summarise the main points for employers.