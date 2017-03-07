"Worker" status should be abolished, MPs told
The distinction between "employee" and "worker" should be abolished, according to experts called before the first morning's hearing of an inquiry into the Future World of Work.
Your browser does not allow automatic adding of bookmarks. Please press Ctrl/Command + D to add a bookmark manually.
The distinction between "employee" and "worker" should be abolished, according to experts called before the first morning's hearing of an inquiry into the Future World of Work.